



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The outpouring of grief to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death has been swift and spread across more than just the NBA.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday, CBSLA reports.

He was 41 years old.

Below is a small snapshot of the tributes pouring in for Bryant:

As a Sacramento Kings fan, Kobe Bryant broke my heart repeatedly. Today my heart breaks for his wife and daughters, and all that knew and loved him. A life with so much left to live. He was 41. It’s always Bigger than Basketball. RIP Kobe. — RIP Kobe Bryant (@CarmichaelDave) January 26, 2020

Heartbroken. The world needs people like Kobe… devastating. Wow. #MambaMentality — Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) January 26, 2020

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

So many hours spent yelling “Kobe!”, arguments over free lunch about how he was better than T-Mac, learning from his mamba mentality, competitive drive and work ethic, always wearing Kobe jerseys and trying to find yellow and purple shoes. Wow. 🙏🏾 to his family. — Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) January 26, 2020

I can’t even right now. I’m literal shock. This can’t be true. #BlackMamba — Brenda Song (@BrendaSong) January 26, 2020

The Kobe Bryant news is harrowing. First thing that comes to my mind isn’t even him as a basketball player. It’s what we’ve seen him give since retirement, especially to women’s hoops…and the daughters he leaves behind. So sad. 🙏🏾 — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) January 26, 2020