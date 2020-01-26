SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The outpouring of grief to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death has been swift and spread across more than just the NBA.
Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday, CBSLA reports.
He was 41 years old.
Below is a small snapshot of the tributes pouring in for Bryant:
As a Sacramento Kings fan, Kobe Bryant broke my heart repeatedly.
Today my heart breaks for his wife and daughters, and all that knew and loved him.
A life with so much left to live.
It’s always Bigger than Basketball.
RIP Kobe.
— RIP Kobe Bryant (@CarmichaelDave) January 26, 2020
Heartbroken. The world needs people like Kobe… devastating. Wow. #MambaMentality
— Rhys Hoskins (@rhyshoskins) January 26, 2020
Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant
— Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020
So many hours spent yelling “Kobe!”, arguments over free lunch about how he was better than T-Mac, learning from his mamba mentality, competitive drive and work ethic, always wearing Kobe jerseys and trying to find yellow and purple shoes. Wow. 🙏🏾 to his family.
— Michael Tubbs (@MichaelDTubbs) January 26, 2020
I can’t even right now. I’m literal shock. This can’t be true. #BlackMamba
— Brenda Song (@BrendaSong) January 26, 2020
A legend gone too soon. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/SgtDWcY7ZT
— Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 26, 2020
The Kobe Bryant news is harrowing. First thing that comes to my mind isn’t even him as a basketball player. It’s what we’ve seen him give since retirement, especially to women’s hoops…and the daughters he leaves behind. So sad. 🙏🏾
— Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) January 26, 2020
For all the Roseville/Sacramento folks mourning @kobebryant, re-upping this tweet. His global reach impacted all of us. https://t.co/tdgM2neU0X
— Daniel Wetter (@DanielWetterCA) January 26, 2020
#RIP @kobebryant 🙏🏾🐐 You will be missed legend #gonebutneverforgotten pic.twitter.com/SB4LIuXcsN
— E40 The Counselor (@E40) January 26, 2020