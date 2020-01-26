  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMGrammy Red Carpet Live
    5:00 PMThe 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kobe Bryant, NBA


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The outpouring of grief to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death has been swift and spread across more than just the NBA.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas on Sunday, CBSLA reports.

He was 41 years old.

Below is a small snapshot of the tributes pouring in for Bryant:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply