SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Another body has been found along the American River Parkway, less than 24 hours after the first one was discovered.
The deceased body of a woman was found in the parkway around 2:10 a.m. near Highway 160, say police. Investigators were on the scene of the discovery Monday morning, piecing together evidence, according to a Sacramento PD statement. They have not said if the woman died of natural causes or if foul play was involved.
Police have not released the identity of the woman.
A body was found near the trail on Sunday around 3 p.m. Police said that in that case, there were no signs of foul play. The coroner’s office has not officially identified that body, but police believe it was that of Alex Holden.
News of Holden’s death came to light Sunday night after his father posted new of the information on Facebook.