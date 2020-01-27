ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police arrested two convicted felons on drug and firearms charges after initiating a traffic stop on Friday.
Police say the two occupants initially provided false names to the officer. Through their investigation, the officer determined the driver was under the influence of drugs and the occupant had a concealed, loaded firearm on his person.
The officer also located methamphetamine and other drugs packaged for sale, a second loaded firearm, and more than $13,000 in cash.
READ: 6 Suspects Arrested In Robbery Investigation, Thanks To Flat Tire
Police later learned the occupants’ real names and found out they are both convicted felons who were not the registered owners of the firearms.
Jason Douglas Roderick, 45, and Aymee Yvonne Jones, 32, were arrested on charges of possessing a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of an unregistered loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, and driving under the influence.