SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All northbound lanes of Capital City Freeway are closed north of El Camino Avenue due to a freeway shooting investigation, CHP said.
A CHP spokesperson said officers found a vehicle with bullet holes off the freeway with the doors open, lights on. Officers say the vehicle was abandoned and they have not found a victim.
CHP said officers shut down the freeway after finding shell casings on the road. There is no estimated time for the freeway to reopen.
Traffic is being diverted to the El Camino exit. Caltrans recommends that drivers take an alternate route.
CHP has not released any other information about the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.