YUBA CITY (CBS13) – The Sutter County Sheriff is alerting concealed carry weapons holders after a public records request prompted him to release some of their information.
Sheriff Brandon Barnes says the San Francisco Chronicle recently put in the request for information about CCW permit applications and permit holders.
The sheriff says he “personally” declined to release much of the information requested, but was advised by the county counsel to provide some data. CCW permit numbers, the names of permit holders, and the dates of issue and expiration have been released.
Exactly what the Chronicle is using the information for has not been stated, according to the sheriff office.
On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office posted the letter they will be sending out to CCW permit holders in the coming weeks.
Sheriff Barnes says he will alert CCW permit holders if any more information is requested.
Article needs a quick correction. Refers to Sutter County Sheriff in the headline but lists Yuba County Sheriff in the body of the article. Thanks