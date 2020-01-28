



YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Paul Perez, 57, is accused of killing five of his own infants.

Perez is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to five charges of premeditated, first-degree murder and with five enhancements of lying in wait, and torture. Officials say stored baby DNA helped identify Perez as the father in this cold case criminal investigation.

The charges involve Nikko, who was born in 1996 and four others: Kato Allen Perez, born in 1992, Mika Alena Perez, born in 1995, another Nikko Lee Perez, born in 1997, and Kato Krow Perez, born in 2001. Three of the bodies have not been recovered.

Investigators say this was a first-of-its-kind DNA investigation but gave very few details. They did confirm they did not you genealogy DNA to crack the case, like in the Golden State Killer case.

Many people don’t realize it, but California keeps a DNA sample from nearly every baby born in the state. Those DNA samples, which are stored in a biobank in Richmond, played a key role in this investigation.

A heel prick helped identify Perez’s alleged victims after decades. Nearly every baby born in the U.S. gets a heel prick shortly after birth. Their newborn blood fills six spots on a special card that is used to test the baby for severe disabilities. But doctors only need a few spots for the baby’s own genetic test, and the rest of the DNA becomes property of the state.

It’s then stored indefinitely in a state-run biobank where it may be used by researchers or law enforcement without parental consent.

California has been storing blood spots since 1983, collecting more than 9.5 million since 2000. They say they don’t extract or sequence the DNA, they simply store the cards. But investigators can request the blood spots and sequence the DNA themselves.

Records show coroners have long used blood spots to identify bodies, and there are several law enforcement warrants and court orders for blood spots used in criminal cases.

Investigators say several aspects of this case were unique. Instead of relying solely on the missing persons’ database, for the first time, the Department of Justice ran the victims’ DNA through their law enforcement database. That identified Perez, who was already in jail, as the baby’s father.

Yolo County investigators then went further, using the Newborn Bloodspot Biobank to identify the baby. The biobank proved to be just one more tool in the growing arsenal of DNA crime-fighting tools.

The coroner’s records have now been sealed, so there are still a lot of questions about how they used the bloodspots, and how they linked the five siblings.

Many parents are shocked to hear their child’s DNA is being stored by the state. There are often privacy concerns. You can ask the state to destroy your child’s DNA sample.