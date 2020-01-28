Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol chase spanning roughly 50 miles came to a dramatic end in Stockton after an officer used a PIT maneuver.
The chase started in the Dublin area early Tuesday morning. Exactly what started the chase is unclear, but the suspect led officers all the way to the Stockton area.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers used a PIT maneuver when the driver got off of Interstate 5 near Titleist Court and Van Buskirk Street.
Both the driver and passenger then tried to run, officers say, but they were soon taken into custody.
The names of the suspects have not been released at this point.