NYACK (CBS13) – Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed because of multiple crashes involving semi-trucks near Nyack, Caltrans reports.

Traffic is being turned around at Baxter. The freeway is expected to be closed for several at least four to five hours while the trucks and debris are cleared from the roadway.

