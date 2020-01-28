ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two men are under arrest after a prostitution sting in Roseville over the weekend.
Roseville police say, back on Sunday, undercover detectives posing as “Johns” arraigned to meet up with two females at a hotel along the 100 block of North Sunrise Avenue.
Officers say the females showed up around 10:30 p.m. and were dropped off by two men who went on to park their car in a nearby parking lot. The females were detained once they went inside and officers went to contact the men.
However, as uniformed officers went up to them, police say the suspects took off.
A chase followed and went through several Roseville streets before the suspects crashed in a yard on Palatia Drive.
Both suspects inside crawled out of the crashed car and were subsequently arrested. The men have been identified as 18-year-old Isa Hutcheson and 19-year-old Parris Roseman.
Hutcheson and Roseman are facing charges of pandering, prostitution, conspiracy and evading a peace officer.