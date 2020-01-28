Filed Under:Sacramento City Council


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city council members approved the creation of a $100 million trust fund dedicated to building affordable housing Tuesday evening.

The fund will lend or grant money to rental and for-purchase affordable housing projects.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg says the funds will come from new city bonds backed by future Measure U revenues, future state allocations for affordable housing, and money raised from public, private and non-profit partners.

Developers can submit proposals for new projects seeking Measure U funds to a new city website.

