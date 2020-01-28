Comments
NATOMAS (CBS13) — Police are searching for a pursuit suspect that ran from the scene of a crash in Natomas Tuesday evening.
Sacramento police say the pursuit started at 5:30 p.m. at W. El Camino and Northglenn and ended near San Juan Road and Truxel Ave when the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle.
The crash completely disabled the suspect vehicle and caused minor damage to the other vehicle. Minor injuries were reported.
Police say three suspects tried to run from the crash. Two of the suspects have been detained, but officers are still looking for the third.
A perimeter has been set up in Natomas as the search continues.
Police did not release any suspect information.