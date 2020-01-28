Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new bill has been proposed out of Sacramento that would prevent social media from being a tool to traumatize victims of violence.
This comes after several live-streaming incidents were used to post crimes in real-time, including shootings and sexual assaults.
Senate Bill 890 would require social media websites to remove photographs or video recordings of crimes posted by the perpetrator within two hours of receiving a request from the victim of the crime.
Under the bill, the platform would be fined $1,000 a day after the request is made if the content is not taken down.