  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMThe Young and the Restless
    03:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new bill has been proposed out of Sacramento that would prevent social media from being a tool to traumatize victims of violence.

This comes after several live-streaming incidents were used to post crimes in real-time, including shootings and sexual assaults.

Senate Bill 890 would require social media websites to remove photographs or video recordings of crimes posted by the perpetrator within two hours of receiving a request from the victim of the crime.

READ ALSO: Sen. Richard Pan Granted Restraining Order Against Anti-Vaccine Activist

Under the bill, the platform would be fined $1,000 a day after the request is made if the content is not taken down.

Comments

Leave a Reply