Filed Under:Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Authorities say no one was hurt after a U-Haul crashed into a Citrus Heights garage.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. along the 6200 block of Van Maren Lane.

Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded. No injuries were reported, but crews had to shore up the home to prevent further damage.

Exactly what led up to the U-Haul crashing is unclear.

