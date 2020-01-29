  • CBS13On Air

CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Detectives say they have seized more than $100,000 in both cash and jewelry from a suspect after a search warrant in Cameron Park.

The search warrant was served at a home on Fairway Drive on Wednesday morning.

According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, detectives found a very large stash of items indicative of marijuana dealing.

In total, detectives seized 201 pounds of processed marijuana, $113,000 in cash, $100,000 worth of jewelry and a handgun.

One man, 30-year-old Joshua Moran, was arrested. Detectives noted that Moran is prohibited from possessing a weapon.

No other information about the operation has been released at this point.

