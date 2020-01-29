



STOCKTON (CBS13) — A busted door, shattered vase, and footprints are all terrifying reminders of what played out at a Stockton home early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video from an elderly couple’s Macduff Avenue home shows two men walking to their front door. Moments later, one of the suspects kicked the door open while a second followed closely behind.

“We heard a big loud noise, bang like that,” the homeowner described.

The loud bang startled the couple who is in their 80s. The man, who didn’t want to show his face, says he and his wife were in their bedroom when the suspects broke in.

“Then I was standing here, my wife was standing here,” he said.

Threatening to shoot the couple, the man says the suspects began demanding money.

“And I said ‘we don’t have money, we are seniors. I don’t have the money,’” he explained.

He was able to quickly give up some cash, $17.

“$17 is nothing,” said next-door neighbor Carol Hadley.

Despite the terrifying encounter, the homeowner says he’s just glad it wasn’t worse.

“Money is nothing, life is more important,” he said.

Police are still working to identify the suspects in the video.