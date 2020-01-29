SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect that’s wanted for burglary and indecent exposure.
Sacramento police received a report of a prowler in the 4800 block of U Street early Sunday morning. Detectives say the victim reported hearing a sound outside her home, then a male entered the residence and exposed himself. CBS13 spoke to the victim, who did not want to be identified, on Monday.
“He suddenly appeared right in front of my bedroom doorway,” the victim said. “I saw his face in the window at the foot of my bed with a shirt wrapped around his face.”
The suspect ran from the scene when officers arrived. He was last seen running northbound from the 4800 block of U Street.
Police said after the suspect got away, they found the suspect’s clothes and a jacket in the alley. They also found several pairs of women’s underwear in the jacket.
The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, late 20’s to early 30’s years old, 5’8 to 5’10. He is described as having almond-shaped eyes, a smooth face, short dark hair and spoke English with a thick Spanish accent. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt around his neck, black women’s underwear, dark pants, and no shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).