SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 47-year-old man as a homicide.
Just after noon on Monday, firefighters called officers to the scene of a suspicious death on the 1000 block of 43rd Avenue. Detectives say the male sustained a gunshot wound.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old David Joseph Perez.
READ ALSO: Man, 34, Arrested After Body Of Woman Found Off Sacramento Bike Trail
The investigation into the death is ongoing.
Police did not release any suspect information and are asking the community for any information about the incident. Witnesses with information about the homicide are encouraged to contact dispatch at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.