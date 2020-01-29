  • CBS13On Air

By Marlee Ginter
Filed Under:Highway 99, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

OAK PARK (CBS13) — Deputies are searching for two suspects after a chase ended on northbound Highway 99 at 12th Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies from the gang unit were pursuing a vehicle on northbound Highway 99 Wednesday evening when the vehicle crashed on the freeway. CHP says the suspect vehicle crashed into the center divider and hit another car.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies are searching for two suspects that ran from the crash scene into a nearby neighborhood. A perimeter was set up initially as deputies looked for the suspects. It has since been taken down.

 

Traffic on Highway 99 was impacted by the incident, but the road did not close.

This is a developing story. 

