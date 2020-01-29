OAK PARK (CBS13) — Deputies are searching for two suspects after a chase ended on northbound Highway 99 at 12th Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies from the gang unit were pursuing a vehicle on northbound Highway 99 Wednesday evening when the vehicle crashed on the freeway. CHP says the suspect vehicle crashed into the center divider and hit another car.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said deputies are searching for two suspects that ran from the crash scene into a nearby neighborhood. A perimeter was set up initially as deputies looked for the suspects. It has since been taken down.
Heads up: Police swarming area near Hwy 99 and 12th St exit.
CHP says @sacsheriff was chasing vehicle NB 99 when car crashed. One person took off, look for live report in mins @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/s4KR4uvXfD
— Marlee Ginter (@MarleeGinter) January 30, 2020
Traffic on Highway 99 was impacted by the incident, but the road did not close.
This is a developing story.