WOODLAND (CBS13) — A parolee search put a Woodland neighborhood on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.
Police asked residents in the area from Schuler Ranch Drive to West Kentucky Avenue and Mariposa Street to North Cottonwood Street to stay in their homes as they attempted to locate the parolee. The incident started around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Residents were allowed back into their homes just before 4:20 p.m. after police say the suspect was not located. Officers believe the parolee left the immediate area.
Police did not say why the person is on parole.