UC Davis Children’s Hospital is the Sacramento region’s only nationally ranked, comprehensive children’s hospital providing care for infants, children, adolescents and young adults with primary, subspecialty and critical care needs.
The hospital is home to the Central Valley’s only level I pediatric and adult trauma center, offering the highest level of care for its critically ill patients, as well as a level I Children’s Surgery Center.
The 129-bed hospital provides care for children in 33 counties, covering 65,000 square miles, with over 2,900 transfers accepted from referring institutions.
It also includes a level IV NICU (the highest level of care) and a state-of-the-art pediatric and cardiac intensive care unit. In addition, with over 120 physicians across more than 30 subspecialties, the hospital has the greatest diversity of pediatric subspecialties in the region.
It has 850 members of its all-R.N. nursing staff trained to care for children. The hospital has been granted Magnet recognition status by the American Nurses Credentialing Center – the nation’s highest form of recognition for nursing excellence.
