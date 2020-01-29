SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a man in connection to the case of a woman found dead along an American River Parkway bike trail.
Sacramento police say a passerby discovered the body early Monday morning on the bike trail near Del Paso and Northgate boulevards.
Detectives soon discovered that the woman had been stabbed.
UPDATE:
Homicide detectives have arrested 34-year-old Steven Wilson for this homicide. This incident is still under investigation. There are no outstanding suspects.
Detectives are still urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the police department. https://t.co/BrvtRywC7b pic.twitter.com/ebYyBfi70Q
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 29, 2020
On Wednesday, Sacramento police announced 34-year-old Steven Wilson had been arrested in connection to the case. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide.
Police say there are no other suspects they’re looking for, but detectives are urging anyone with other relevant information about the case to contact them.
The identity of the woman has not been released at this point.