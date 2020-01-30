Y&RYou can watch today’s all-new episode of The Young and the Restless tomorrow at 2:05 a.m. on CBS13.
Filed Under:South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least one person is dead after a big rig struck a pedestrian on the highway in South Sacramento on Thursday night. authorities said.

The collision happened at around 7 p.m. along the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near 47th Avenue, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

It is unknown how many individuals are involved.

CHP said the fatal crash closed two northbound lanes of the highway. The roadway has since cleared.

No further details have been released. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.

