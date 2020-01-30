MANTECA (CBS13) – Investigators say the car fire that got dangerously close to a Manteca home early Thursday morning appears to have been intentionally set.
The incident happened along Bermuda Lane a little after 3 a.m.
According to Manteca police, officers responded first and found a vehicle on fire in the driveway of a home. The officers helped escort the people inside the home out to safety through a side gate as firefighters went to work.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames from damaging the home.
No one was hurt in the incident, police say. Investigators believe the incident is a case of arson.
Police have not commented on any suspects at this point in the investigation.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Manteca police at (209) 456-8101.