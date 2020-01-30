LATHROP (CBS13) – Authorities have raided the home and arrested the man suspected of doing unlicensed animal surgeries in San Joaquin County.

According to the sheriff’s office, a concerned citizen contacted them on Jan. 25 after seeing some English bulldog puppies running around loose along the 2000 block of E. Louise Avenue in Lathrop.

It was clear from which home the puppies had escaped, the citizen said. Further, the citizen also saw two men leaving the home wearing what looked like bloody rubber gloves.

As deputies soon found out, the owner of that home – Pedro Maldonado Victorio – was already being investigated by Manteca Animal Services for allegedly performing animal surgeries without a license.

Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately started investigating. They soon discovered that the kitchen of the home was converted into what looked like a makeshift surgery room.

At least a dozen dogs were also found at the home, deputies say. Multiple narcotics were also found by deputies inside.

Search warrants for other locations linked to the case were then done in Lathrop and Manteca. Deputies discovered more evidence of illegal surgeries – and rescued 18 more dogs, including English and French bulldogs. About $13,000 in cash was also found in these subsequent searches, deputies say.

Deputies say the dogs they rescued were found in overcrowded kennels; half of the dogs needed treatment from a real veterinarian.

Remains of deceased dogs were also found by deputies.

Victorio was arrested and is now facing several charges, including cruelty to animals, practicing veterinary medicine without a valid license and transporting a controlled substance.