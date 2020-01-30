Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Authorities have released the identity of the man who died following a house fire in Modesto on Tuesday.
The incident happened at a home along the 1300 block of Mt. Vernon Drive.
Firefighters said they found a man in a home that was on fire. Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
On Thursday, the Modesto Police Department identified that man as 54-year-old John Butler. His exact cause of death is still under investigation, police say.
Exactly what caused the fire is also still under investigation.
Detectives are asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact them at (209) 342-9130.