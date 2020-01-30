SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol officers arrested a reckless driver on Thursday after he reportedly evaded officers on Highway 99 and surface streets.
CHP says the driver told officers he didn’t stop initially because his license is suspended and he didn’t want his car to be towed.
According to CHP, an officer noticed the driver in an Acura sedan on his cell phone while driving on northbound Highway 99 near Mack Road. When the officer tried to pull over the Acura, the driver did not stop and used all lanes and the right shoulder of the highway to avoid the officer, prompting a pursuit.
CHP said the driver also almost hit another CHP officer who was conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder of Highway 99 near Florin Road. The driver exited on Florin Road and reportedly continued to drive recklessly on city streets, even running over traffic cones in an unoccupied construction zone. The officer eventually ended the pursuit to ensure the safety of other motorists.
About an hour and a half later, an undercover CHP investigator spotted the Acura and driver at a house near where the pursuit ended. The driver was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was booked in the Sacramento County jail on multiple charges and his car was impounded, according to CHP.