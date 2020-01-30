  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS13 News at 6am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing Persons, Silver Alert, West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a missing West Sacramento man considered at-risk.

West Sacramento police say 65-year-old Mohammad Akbar Mohammadalam was last seen on Wednesday afternoon. He’s believed to be driving a silver 2006 Buick Lucerne with the California plate number 5VLU308.

Mohammadalam is considered at-risk due to having been diagnosed with dementia.

The car’s plates were read by cameras in the San Pablo area, but police say they don’t know exactly where Mohammadalam may be going.

Anyone who sees Mohammadalam or his car is asked to contact authorities immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply