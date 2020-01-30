Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers are serving a search warrant to a West Sacramento home on Thursday morning.
The incident is happening along the 700 block of Beardsley Drive.
West Sacramento Detectives and Swat are serving a search warrant in the 700 block of Beardsley Drive. There is no danger to the public, however those traveling this morning should take alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/t0fXrTfEG3
— WestSacPolice (@WestSacPoliceDe) January 30, 2020
West Sacramento police officers and a SWAT team are at the scene.
Police say there is no danger to the public, but people who need to get through the area should go around.
More information to come.