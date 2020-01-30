  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Law enforcement officers are serving a search warrant to a West Sacramento home on Thursday morning.

The incident is happening along the 700 block of Beardsley Drive.

West Sacramento police officers and a SWAT team are at the scene.

Police say there is no danger to the public, but people who need to get through the area should go around.

More information to come.

Comments

Leave a Reply