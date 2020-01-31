  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 5, Richards Boulevard, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) –  A crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Interstate 5 at Richards Boulevard is causing major delays.

One lane is blocked. Injuries have been reported, according to CHP, and an ambulance is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply