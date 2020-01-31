STOCKTON (CBS13) – Not far from the University of the Pacific, you’ll find students rushing off to class from the same neighborhood.
But when Jessica Wei went to leave for school on Friday afternoon she noticed something wasn’t right in the 3800 block of Grange Ave. Her neighbors, a 75-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, were talking with police.
“I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want to intrude,” said Wei.
Stockton Police say the two were sitting in their vehicle when a van pulled up. One suspect, described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old, got out of the van and approached the car. Police say he hit the male victim with a handgun and demanded their property.
A neighbor then drove up and parked behind the victims and the suspects took off. Police don’t have a description of the driver.
“I just think, that’s wrong. They’re just minding their own business. Nothing they can really do about it, they’re in their car,” said Paul Vu, who recently moved to the area.
John Kim learned the hard way anything is possible in the neighborhood. Someone broke into his home within the last couple of months, stealing money out of his desk. Now, he’s learning of the recent attack on his neighbors.
“That’s kind of dangerous. That kind of makes me feel a little less safe,” said Kim.