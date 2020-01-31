



MANTECA (CBS13 — Authorities described the illegal veterinarian operation in Manteca as a “disturbing assembly line to produce puppies.”

“Give birth, have a c-section, sewn up and artificially put in heat and then inseminated right back again,” said Chief Ryan Bierderman.

Authorities held a press conference on Friday and said deputies seized 30 dogs from Victorio’s home and others, along with, surgical-related drugs, and $13,000 in cash. Victorio was already being investigated by Manteca Animal Services for allegedly performing animal surgeries without a license when the sheriff’s department started their investigation.

Officials say the procedures were done so poorly, some dogs couldn’t even pass feces and many had vital organs moved around to make room for more puppies.

“The information we have is a general c-section with a normal vet is a couple thousand dollars, if not more. He’s charging a couple hundred dollars,” officials said.

Pedro Victorio is accused of turning a Lathrop home into an animal surgical suite. The kitchen was made into a makeshift operating room and officials found illegal medication that’s believed to have been purchased out of the country.

Deputies say the dogs they rescued were found in overcrowded kennels; half of the dogs needed treatment from a real veterinarian. The San Joaquin District Attorney’s complaint uses the words ‘maimed, mutilated, tortured and wounded,’ to describe how the animals Victorio worked on, were treated.

“The suspect was saying he learned to be a vet from Mexico,” officials said.

New details revealed part of the illegal vet operation was happening at another location in Manteca. Police say most of the advertising was done online through social media and that the illegal vet operation was a cash-only business.

The amount of torture the dogs went through has people feeling sick to their stomach.

“Why would this person do such an ugly thing,” one man said.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney said Victorio was arraigned on Thursday and charged with two counts of felony transportation of controlled substances, one felony count of animal cruelty, and one misdemeanor count of practicing veterinary medicine without a license. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Victorio’s bail was reduced to $15,000 and he is required to wear an ankle monitor. He is due back in court in February.