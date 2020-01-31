SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Even though there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the Sacramento area, that’s not stopping concern and over-precaution from residents.
Health officials say people should not believe the hype of what they’re seeing about the virus on social media because it may make you more scared than you should be.
Sacramento County doctors insist getting this virus is rare and that the flu should be your biggest concern.
Still, that’s not putting the brakes on a mass race to drug stores where people are grabbing every single face mask on the shelf. Experts say the masks might not even help you.
“Most masks you would get like the paper mask people would get on the street, doesn’t even protect you against the virus,” Dr. Peter Beilenson Sacramento County Department of Health said.
Dr. Beilenson does understand why people are so nervous over the novel coronavirus, especially when so much information is spread on social media, like news coverage of flights canceled and mandatory quarantines. But he says those are just routine precautions, not a guarantee or an indication that coronavirus is coming for you.