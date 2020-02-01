



Whether for the football or the commercials, Super Bowl Sunday — Feb. 2 this year — looms large on the American cultural landscape.

Looking for ways to enjoy America’s largest secular holiday? Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own secret playbook to produce a ranked list of the best sports bars, wing spots, and pizza delivery options to make your Super Bowl celebration a success — no home-team victory required.

You’ve got your favorite pizza spots, but will they deliver on the big day? Here’s are Yelpers’ favorite Sacramento pizzerias that actually deliver, so no one has to miss any of the action.

1. Pizza Rock

photo: stacy a./yelp

Topping the list is Pizza Rock. Located at 1020 K St. in Downtown, the sports bar, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular pizza spot in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 2,183 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pizza Supreme Being

Photo: rachel k./Yelp

Next up is Downtown’s Pizza Supreme Being, situated at 1425 14th St., Suite C. With five stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Slice of Old Sacramento

Photo: joshua d./Yelp

Old Sacramento’s Slice of Old Sacramento, located at 1019 Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews.

Televisions all around town will likely be tuned to the big game, but a few local sports bars represent Sacramento’s best. Here’s where to snag a seat come game day.

1. Pizza Rock

photo: pizza rock/yelp

Topping the list is Pizza Rock. Located at 1020 K St. in Downtown, the sports bar, which offers pizza and more, is the most popular sports bar in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 2,183 reviews on Yelp.

2. Broderick Midtown

photo: jim f./yelp

Next up is Midtown’s Broderick Midtown, situated at 1820 L St. With four stars out of 744 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and traditional American spot, serving chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hilltop Tavern

Photo: mia m./Yelp

East Sacramento’s Hilltop Tavern, located at 4757 Folsom Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar and sports bar four stars out of 138 reviews.

Nothing says Super Bowl Sunday like a mess of chicken wings with your choice of dipping sauce, and Sacramento has some favorite wing spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Pizza Depot

photo: tiffany d./yelp

Topping the list is Pizza Depot. Located at 6810 Fruitridge Road in Colonial Village, the spot to score pizza and chicken wings is the highest rated chicken wing spot in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp.

2. Delish Pizza

photo: monica c./yelp

Next up is College/Glen’s Delish Pizza, situated at 8391 Folsom Blvd., Suite 4. With 4.5 stars out of 578 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Broderick Midtown

Photo: linda t./Yelp

Midtown’s Broderick Midtown, located at 1820 L St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and traditional American spot, which offers chicken wings and more, four stars out of 744 reviews.

