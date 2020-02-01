  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after several batteries were stolen overnight from a U-Haul in Sacramento, authorities said.

The Sacramento Police Department said the incident was reported at 7 a.m. on Saturday. The batteries were stolen from a U-Haul location on the 2800 block of Broadway.

Sacramento PD said they are aware of a similar incident in West Sacramento but have not linked the two incidents together.

No suspect information has been released. It is unclear exactly how many batteries were taken.

