LODI (CBS13) — At least one man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Lodi on Sunday night, authorities said.
The Lodi Police Department said the collision happened at around 6:12 p.m. along the 800 block of W. Lodi Avenue.
A pedestrian was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with officers. No arrests have been made as of yet.
The road in the area will remain closed while police remain on the scene.
No further information has been released at this time.