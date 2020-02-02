  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    12:30 AMEntertainment Tonight
    01:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lodi news

LODI (CBS13) — At least one man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle in Lodi on Sunday night, authorities said.

The Lodi Police Department said the collision happened at around 6:12 p.m. along the 800 block of W. Lodi Avenue.

A pedestrian was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with officers. No arrests have been made as of yet.

The road in the area will remain closed while police remain on the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply