STOCKTON (CBS13) — A convicted child molester was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for multiple counts of sex crimes against two young girls.
San Joaquin County Judge Richard Mallett sentenced 42-year-old William Rene Valverde to 135 years to life in prison for 9 counts of sex crimes against the girls, ages nine and 11.
According to the court, Valverde repeatedly molested an 11-year-old girl over a period of months in 2010. The victim reported the crime to Children’s Protective Services that year.
READ: Convicted Woodland Child Molester Denied Parole For Fifth Time
Several years later, in 2016 and 2017, Valverde molested a 9-year-old girl, who reported the abuse in 2018.
Both victims testified at trial that Valverde threatened them into submission and committed similar sex crimes.
Valverde was convicted in December on three counts of oral copulation with a victim under 10 years old, five counts of lewd acts with a child under 14, a count of dissuading a witness by force or threat, and lew acts with a child under 14 with force.