ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An eleventh grader at Pleasant Grove High School has died from injuries she suffered in a crash back in January.
The crash happened on Jan. 22 along Eagles Nest Road, near Kiefer Road and north of Jackson Road. Five people, all students at Pleasant Grove High, were in a car that was struck head-on by another car that had veered into the opposite lane.
According to California Highway Patrol, a woman who was driving the other car was killed in the crash.
On Monday, Pleasant Grove High Principal Taigan Keplinger sent a letter to families announcing that student Gina (Genevieve) Shen Brinsmead has passed away over the weekend.
“Gina experienced many beautiful friendships during her time in our school,” Keplinger wrote. “Gina is kind, generous, creative, talented, and full of compassion. She is loved by many.”
Brinsmead was involved in the yearbook and theater production, Keplinger said, and was starting to learn how to play guitar.
Extra emotional support will be available on campus for grieving students.
No memorial for Brinsmead has been announced at this point.