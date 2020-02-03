Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in south Sacramento late Sunday night, police say.
The incident happened near the intersection of 24th Street and Florin Road.
Sacramento police say officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to investigate a reported crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. At the scene, officers say a woman was found dead.
The car that struck the woman took off. Investigators have only a limited description of the car so far, that it was a white or silver smaller sedan.
Police have not released any information about the woman.