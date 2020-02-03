CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Nearly three decades after a woman was trapped in a Calaveras County house fire, her former husband has been convicted of killing her.
On Monday, Karl Karlsen was found guilty in the 1991 death of Christina Karlsen. She was found dead after the family’s home in Murphys caught fire.
Karlsen collected a $200,000 life insurance policy after her death.
Investigators initially deemed the incident an accident, but charged were filed after Karl was convicted in New York of killing his son, who was crushed to death under a car he was working on. Karlsen received a $700,000 life insurance payout in that incident.
Karlsen was already serving a prison sentence when he was arrested for his wife’s murder. Sentencing, in this case, is set for March.