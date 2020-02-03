Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) – A woman and a boy were shot in Woodland over the weekend, police say.
The incident happened a little before 10 p.m. Sunday along the 160 block of Walnut Street.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear, but two victims have been identified: a woman and boy. The exact ages of the two victims have not been released.
Police have not commented on the condition of the woman and boy.
No suspect information has been released, and the motive behind the shooting is being investigated by police.
This is a developing story.