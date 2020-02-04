SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A new California bill aims to give people options when it comes to their driver’s license photo.
Assembly Member Phillip Chen, a Republican representing parts of Orange County, introduced AB 2045 on Monday. The bill would add a new section to California’s Vehicle Code, allowing people applying for a driver’s license to ask for no more than three photos to be taken.
The licensee would then be able to choose from one of the three photos to appear on the ID.
Each extra photo would require an at least $5 voluntary donation, the bill currently stipulates. That money would go into a fund that supports driver education and training programs.
As written, the bill doesn’t change when people can update their driver’s license photo. People who don’t like their photo will still have to go in and change it when they apply for a renewal, or apply for a duplicate license.
If the bill is passed, it would go into effect on or before Jan. 1, 2022.