Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) – A popular downtown Davis restaurant closed for good over the weekend, citing rising costs.
El Toro Bravo, an eatery specializing in Mexican food, closed for good before Saturday.
A sign posted to the front door of the restaurant stated that “rising costs of goods and employment” was behind the closure.
The eatery opened in 2012. It’s owned by Burgers and Brew, Inc., a company with several different popular restaurants across Sacramento and Davis.
With California’s minimum wage increasing, a number of restaurants have announced they would be closing their doors for good. Businesses with 26 or more workers are will now have to pay $13 per hour, while employers with fewer than 26 workers have a $12 minimum wage.