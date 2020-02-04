Comments
LODI (CBS13) – A 72-year-old Lodi man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
The Lodi Police Department says they were recently tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Their investigation led detectives to a home along the 1600 block of S. Church Street.
A search warrant was then served at the home. Detectives say multiple child porn images and videos were found on a computer belonging to 72-year-old Gregory Goodman.
On Tuesday, Goodman was arrested and is facing charges of possession of child pornography.
Police say the arrest is an important reminder for parents to always monitor their children’s internet usage.