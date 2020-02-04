Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man was arrested in Roseville last weekend for allegedly trying to break into a laundry room coin machine.
The Roseville Police Department said officers watched 39-year-old Justin Murray attempt to break into a coin machine in an apartment complex laundry room on Saturday. Officers were initially called to the complex on Kent Place for a suspect breaking into a building.
Responding officers say they observed Murray, who was wearing a mask, trying to open the machine with a large screwdriver. He was taken into custody without incident and booked in the South Placer Jail on burglary charges for possessing burglary tools.