SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A short police chase came to an end in the South Natomas area late Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police say the suspect vehicle was linked to a crime in another county. Exactly where the vehicle was first spotted in Sacramento is unclear, but the chase eventually ended at W. El Camino Avenue and Azevedo Drive.

The suspect crashed into an uninvolved vehicle in that area, police say. That bystander suffered minor injuries in the crash.

All occupants in the suspect car have been detained, police say.

A law enforcement presence remains in the area after the chase.

