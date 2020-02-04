SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A felon accused of beating up his wife twice in one week was caught after escaping from South Lake Tahoe police.
Christopher Hendrickson, 25, was arrested after allegedly punching his wife in the face on Jan. 28 and threatening her. He got out of jail two days later and then allegedly assaulted his wife again on Monday.
Hendrickson initially got away from police but was arrested after officers tased him at a motel on Tuesday. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and escaped again to a nearby neighborhood while being transferred to a patrol car.
Police re-captured Hendrickson with the help of El Dorado County deputies. He was booked into the El Dorado County Jail on resisting arrest, escaping from custody, corporal injury to a spouse, willful cruelty to a child, forcible entry to a property and felony vandalism charges.
Investigators say they are still searching for an accomplice in the case, 32-year-old Teofilo Uribe. Police say Uribe has a history with South Lake Tahoe police including kidnapping, drugs, theft, and weapons violations. He also has three outstanding warrants for his arrest.