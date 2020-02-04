  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Davis News


DAVIS (CBS13) — A Davis art gallery is offering a reward to catch the person who defaced an outdoor sculpture.

The “While Light Madonna” sculpture outside Pence Art Gallery had its head knocked off last week. The owners say they were targeted in the middle of the night.

This crime marks the third time the gallery has been hit by vandals.

READ ALSO: Downtown Davis Restaurant Closes, Citing Rising Cost Of Employment

“We believe that someone came into our courtyard and smashed it possible with a baseball bat….the head was completely taken off,” Natalie Nelson, Pence Gallery Director, said.

The owners are now looking into ways to fix the sculpture.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to track down the person responsible.

Comments

Leave a Reply