Comments
TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people died in a small plane crash in Tuolumne County Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene of a crash on the 21000 block of Springfield Road near the Columbia Airport. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The circumstances of the crash have not yet been released. The sheriff’s office did not know where the plane was headed.
Officials have notified the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) about the crash.