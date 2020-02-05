Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office said a 24-year-old man was found dead in a holding area of the San Joquin County Jail on Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, inmate Derrice Johnson did not come to the door to get his dinner around 4 p.m. on Monday as correctional officers passed out food in the Sheltered Housing Unit. The officers then found Johnson unresponsive in his bed.
Despite life-saving measures performed by officers and first responders, Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was being held on vandalism charges.