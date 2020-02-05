SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are working to identify a suspect in a sexual assault that happened late Tuesday night.
Police say the assault happened in the area of 14th Street and G Street. Investigators say the suspect brandished a knife before sexually assaulted the victim.
The suspect is described as a male black adult, late 20’s to early 30’s years old, 5’9 and heavy set. The suspect was wearing a black beanie, black hooded sweatshirt with red lettering and black jeans.
Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.
Anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.